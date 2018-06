There are long delays on the A55 Eastbound near Caerwys after a van ‘lost a wheel.’

Highways officers have closed one lane while recovery takes place.

Latest traffic report (at 10.30am) states:

‘One lane closed and slow traffic due to broken down van on A55 Eastbound between J31 A5026 / A5151 / B5122 (Caerwys) and J32 A5026 (Holywell). Lane one (Of two) is closed because a van has lost its wheel.

Traffic Officers are on scene assisting.’