Local Development Plan – Consultation set to launch on Flintshire blueprint for 7000 new homes

Published: Thursday, Sep 19th, 2019
A consultation on a master plan for 7,000 new homes in Flintshire is set to launch at the end of the month.

The final draft of Flintshire Council’s Local Development Plan (LDP) was approved by councillors in July.

The document outlines land where houses should be built over the next decade, along with employment sites which could deliver up to 10,000 jobs.

It was backed by the majority of councillors, despite some questioning whether Flintshire had the right facilities to support thousands of new residents.

There are two main housing sites withing the LDP, the Northern Gateway development in Deeside, where 1,300 homes have been earmarked, along with 300 more at Warren Hall in Broughton.

People living in the county will now be given the opportunity to make their views known from September 30 during the consultation period which will run until 5pm on Monday 11 November.

A series of drop-in sessions will be taking place with council officials on hand to “guide you and advise how you can comment on the documents.”

The session will be at:

Location Date and Time
Broughton & Bretton Community Centre, Brookes Avenue, Broughton 4pm – 8pm Tuesday 1 October 2019
Buckley (Bistre) Youth & Community Centre, Nant Mawr Road 4pm – 8pm Wednesday 2 October 2019
Mold Parkfields Community Centre, Ash Grove 4pm – 8pm Thursday 3 October 2019
Mancot and Moor Village Hall, Mancot Lane 4pm – 8pm Friday 4 October 2019
Connah’s Quay, the Quay Building, Fron Road 4pm – 8pm Monday 7 October 2019
Hope, Caergwrle Abermorddu Cefn Y Bedd – Heulwen Close Community Centre, Hope 4pm – 8pm Tuesday 8 October 2019
Ewloe Woodside Close Community Centre 4pm – 8pm Wednesday 9 October 2019
Flint Town Hall, Market Square 4pm – 8pm Thursday 10 October 2019
Caerwys Memorial Institute – South Street, Caerwys, Caerwys to focus on minerals proposals 4pm – 8pm Tuesday 15 October 2019
New Brighton Community Centre, Moel Fammau Road 5pm – 8pm Friday 18 October 2019

 

Councillor Chris Bithell, Cabinet Member for Public Protection and Planning, said:

“The Council has invested a considerable amount of time and resources in engaging with a wide range of stakeholders as the LDP has progressed to provide the Flintshire framework for land use planning so that it can be presented for consultation with confidence.

“Once finished it will provide a comprehensive and up-to-date planning framework in the county that will seek to ensure sustainable development.”

During the consultation, in addition to the information on the council website, the LDP documents will be available to view at the County Council offices at Ty Dewi Sant, Ewloe, County Hall, Mold and at Flintshire Connects Offices.

Copies of the LDP documents, accompanied by an information board, will also be available for public inspection during normal opened hours at the following Flintshire libraries:

  • Broughton Library
  • Buckley Library
  • Deeside Library
  • Flint Jade Jones Pavilion
  • Holywell Library
  • Mancot Community Library
  • Mold Library

