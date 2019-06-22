Last call for new Flint Coastguard Rescue Team recruits as application deadline draws near

Got what it takes to become a Coastguard Rescue Officer? The Flint-based team is looking for new officers – but you will need to get your application in quickly – the deadline is at the end of the month.

HM Coastguard Rescue Teams are made up entirely of specially trained and equipped volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Teams respond to a wide range of emergency incidents including persons in the water, technical rope rescue incidents, mud rescue incidents, Search and Rescue Helicopter Operations, and vulnerable missing person searches.