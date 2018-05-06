independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Large emergency response at Bethel Place flats in Connah’s Quay

Published: Sunday, May 6th, 2018
There is a large police response at the Bethel Place flats off the High Street in Connah’s Quay this morning.

As of 10:30am the main emergency response has dissipated, police tape is up and crime scene investigators are at work.

One eyewitness told us they saw nine police vehicles heading to the location just after 9am this morning, others have said the ambulance service are also on scene.

Another has told us ‘crime scene tape’ has been placed in an area at the flats.

More soon.

