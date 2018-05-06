Large emergency response at Bethel Place flats in Connah’s Quay

There is a large police response at the Bethel Place flats off the High Street in Connah’s Quay this morning.

As of 10:30am the main emergency response has dissipated, police tape is up and crime scene investigators are at work.

Video from outside Bethel Flats – main emergency response dissipated, police tape up and crime scene investigators at work https://t.co/5bi9a9HI3W pic.twitter.com/Ecnn4vAl8n — Deeside.com (@DeesideDotCom) May 6, 2018

One eyewitness told us they saw nine police vehicles heading to the location just after 9am this morning, others have said the ambulance service are also on scene.

Another has told us ‘crime scene tape’ has been placed in an area at the flats.

4 police vehicles outside Bethal Place and CSI van this morning. 🤔 @DeesideDotCom @bernieatto @AaronShotton — Andy Dunbobbin (@acdunbobbin) May 6, 2018

More soon.