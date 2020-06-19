Investigation launched following flat fire in Saltney

An investigation has been launched following a flat fire in Saltney on Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at the first floor property on Chester Street, Saltney at 10.15pm.

Three fire engines at an incident in a house next to the railway bridge in Saltney. Looks like an ambulance arriving now. Road is still open at the moment. @DeesideDotCom @ShitChester pic.twitter.com/ahpIC5ap0Y — Sam Warrenger (@SamWarrenger) June 18, 2020



A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire Service said: “Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus searched the premises and fought the fire with two hose reel jets.

A covering jet was set up, as was an inner cordon for firefighters’ safety.

The gas and electricity supplies to the flat were isolated and a large fan was used to clear smoke from the premises.

Once the fire was out the areas affected by it were damped down to make them safe, with temperatures monitored with a thermal imaging camera.

A neighbouring property was inspected to make sure that the fire had not spread to it.

Firefighters were in attendance for around two hours.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.”