Inquest into death of Carl Sargeant due to open today in Ruthin

The inquest into the death of Alyn and Deeside Assembly Member Carl Sargeant is due to open today.

Mr Sargeant was found dead at his Connah’s Quay home on Tuesday just days after being removed from his role cabinet secretary for communities and children by First Minister Carwyn Jones over unspecified allegations.

Its understood Mr Sargeant took his own life.

The 49-year-old father of two was also suspended from the Labour Party pending an investigation into the allegations.

The hearing at Ruthin Coroner’s Court is expected to be opened and adjourned at 1pm today, Monday 13th Novemeber.

Inquiry.

The Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones has agreed to a senior QC led the independent inquiry into his handling of allegations against Carl Sargeant.

The announcement came minutes after Mr Sargeant’s family solicitor called for the independent investigation.

Preparatory work for a QC led inquiry is now underway a spokesman for the first minister said on Friday evening.

The First Minister has faced calls to resign amidst growing anger at the way the Deeside AM appears to have been treated prior to his death this week.

In a statement to press on Thursday Jones said he had “no alternative but to take the action that I did and I hope that people will understand that.”

He also said he welcomed scrutiny of his actions and it is appropriate for that to be done independently” but stopped short of announcing an inquiry.

Our community show their respect for #CarlSargeant his kindness & support touched lives, his strength brought change, his big heart showed compassion, a man we will never forget ⚘#JusticeForCarl #CarwynNeedsToGo #LabourParty #WeAreBrokenButWeAreStrong pic.twitter.com/YRXmW4BIu4 — Lynne Radio Deeside (@LynRadioDeeside) November 12, 2017

A spokesman for the first minister said on Friday afternoon;

“Further to the First Minister’s comments yesterday about the need for independent scrutiny of his actions and decisions in relation to Carl Sargeant, he agrees that there should be an independent inquiry and it would be proper to ask a senior QC to lead that work.

To ensure this happens separately from his office, the First Minister has asked the Permanent Secretary to begin preparatory work for this inquiry and to make contact with the family to discuss the terms of reference and the identity of the QC.

It is our understanding that such an inquiry should not take place before the outcome of a Coroner’s Inquest – but we will take further advice on this matter.”

A spokesperson for Carl Sargeant’s family said;

“In response to the statement made by the First Minister and to reiterate the family’s original request – the inquiry most be established by a body that is fully independent of Welsh Government.

The Permanent Secretary reports directly to the First Minister and is therefore not independent.

We believe that a truly independent body must also be responsible for agreeing on the terms of reference and appointing the chair and secretariat for the inquiry.”