Home Office announces police force recruitment targets – North Wales to get an extra 62 officers

Published: Wednesday, Oct 9th, 2019
North Wales is to get an additional 62 police officers as part of plans announced by the UK Government.

The Home Office confirmed today officer recruitment targets for police forces for the first year of an “unprecedented drive” to increase their ranks by 20,000 over the next three years

The Government is providing £750 million to support forces to recruit up to 6,000 additional officers by the end of 2020-21, the first stage of the new uplift. 

Police forces in Wales will be able to recruit a total of 302 new officers, 62 of those will join North Wales Police, a 4.3 percent increase in officer numbers within the region.

Chief Constable at North Wales Police, Carl Foulkes said,

“A positive day for north Wales and north Wales police in relation to the announcement we are to get an additional 62 officers on top of the extra officers agreed through the PCC precept over the next 18 months.

We will focus on making North Wales the safest place in the UK.”

Commenting on the announcement, Secretary of State for Wales, Alun Cairns said:

“This Conservative Government has promised to get tough on crime, and this is a positive step towards delivering on that promise.

Extra police officers will make us all feel safer, on the streets and in our homes – and this is just the start.

We will back our police and give them the power they need to crack down hard on criminals and protect the public from harm.”

All officers recruited as part of the 20,000 uplift will be in addition to those hired to fill existing vacancies, the Government says.

Government funding for recruitment in 2020-21 will cover all associated costs, including training and kit.

North Wales Police recruitment window opens on Monday 14th October and closes at midday on Monday 28th October for a start date of May/June 2020.

More details here: https://www.north-wales.police.uk/news-and-appeals/pc-recruitment-window-to-open

 

 

