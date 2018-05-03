independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Holywell High Street set to be opened up to cars in 8 month trial

Published: Thursday, May 3rd, 2018
Holywell Town Council is moving forward with plans to opening up the High Street and allow vehicles access for an eight month trial period.

The move follows extensive work and consultation with the local business community over the recent months carried out by the Town Council, Flintshire County Council and the Holywell Business Group.

Towards the end of the trial period, a community poll will be held to formally consult with residents, businesses and users to evaluate their views on the scheme.

The trial period starts on 8 May and will be closely monitored to ensure the safety of road and footway users, including a review of the effectiveness of the scheme and its impact on local businesses and the wider community.

A spokesperson for Holywell Town Council said:

“Enforcement measures will be implemented from the start of the trial with the Council requesting that everyone uses the street in the appropriate manner whilst respecting the traffic control measures and regulations.

If the trial period proves to be a success, and after having given due consideration to the views of residents, funding will be sought by the partnership group to take the necessary steps for a permanent scheme to be implemented in the future, subject to a successful grant and funding application.”

