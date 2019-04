North Wales Police have launched an appeal to trace a missing teenager from Deeside.

Nineteen year old Lee Randall has been reported missing from the Mancot area.

Lee is described as being 6ft tall with short hair on the sides and long on top.

He was wearing black North Face top and bottoms with black trainers .

Police say “if you have any knowledge or seen Lee , please give us a call ASAP.”

Call 101 and quote X056408.