Group Urged to Listen to Welsh Women’s Mesh Experiences

A politician is urging a group looking at mesh use in Wales to listen to Welsh women’s experiences.

Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant has received details of the task and finish group looking at mesh and tape implant procedures after writing to Cabinet Secretary for Health Vaughan Gething asking him to clarify the situation.

Mr Sargeant has been campaigning for suspension of the procedures following the sheer number of women coming forward with severe complications, including his constituent Maxine Cooper from Connah’s Quay.

Mr Gething wrote that he will expect the Welsh task and finish group to review the available evidence, consider the use and value of guidance issued to clinicians in NHS Wales, advise and make recommendations on the future use of tape and mesh in NHS Wales and advise on services needed by women experiencing adverse effects following existing implants, including local or specialist surgical and pain management services.

The group will be chaired by consultant uro-gynaecologist Professor Simon Emery and will comprise specialists from urology, pain, nursing, general practice, continence advice, physiotherapy and informatics.

Mr Gething wrote: “I can assure you the review will be fully informed by patients who have experienced mesh/tape complications.

My officials are in contact with a representative from the Welsh Mesh Survivors Group to discuss representation on the group. Alongside this I have also asked officials to organise focus group type discussions with those who have raised concerns so that we can gather as wide a view as possible to inform the way forward.”

Carl Sargeant AM said: “I’m grateful to have these details from the Cabinet Secretary as this is such an important issue affecting so many. “I’m pleased to hear that the group will be informed directly by women affected by these procedures.

I’m looking forward to the group listening to the Welsh women’s experiences of mesh.”