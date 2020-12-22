Ground broken on £11m Queenferry Learning Campus development

Work has started on building a brand new £11m Plas Derwen (PPRU), Ty Calon – Community Hub and Queensferry Primary School refurbishment.

The works will provide much needed regeneration for the site.

Dan Hampson a representative from Kier performed the official turf cutting ceremony today (Monday, 21 December 2020) which was also attended virtually by councillors, officials and representatives of the company building the facilities, Kier Group.

For Plas Derwen a new two storey school is being built on the existing tennis courts and will accommodate up to 111 pupils.





There will be 9 classrooms, 3 specialist classrooms, therapeutic zones, administration facilities, hall, kitchen and servery and hard and soft play areas.

For Ty Calon a new single storey community facility is being built on the existing available grounds and provide for a range of community facilities including community café, studio, commercial kitchen and bar, community sports changing facilities and teaching spaces for adult and young people community learning and car parking.

For Queensferry Primary School a new entrance and associated grounds work including a new administrative block, hall and kitchen facilities will be built.

Outside there will be extensive landscaping to provide open and green spaces the existing public footpath will be rerouted and new boundary strategy for Queensferry Primary School.

Minister for Education, Kirsty Williams, said:

“I am delighted that Flintshire are supporting our commitment to introduce more, all-encompassing community learning spaces, through this innovative community facility development which will also see the regeneration of the existing site.”

“Queensferry Learning Campus will play a vital role, delivering a remodelled primary school, a centralised specialist education facility for the county and a hub that will provide support for the whole community.”

“I’m proud that through our 21st Century Schools and Colleges Programme we are working in partnership with our local authorities, colleges, diocesan authorities and other stakeholders to make our educational estate fit for future generations.”

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Youth, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“This much needed modernisation of the school and the new build for Plas Derwen will be of a high standard and will provide modern, first class facilities and the best learning opportunities for our children.”

“The Council remains committed to investing in the future of our children and young people. We continue to work to provide a high quality sustainable education for all our learners. It’s great to see that work for this exciting project is starting on site.”

Peter Commins, managing director at Kier Construction North West said,

“We are delighted to have been appointed to deliver this project and continue our working relationship with Flintshire County Council.”

“The new and improved learning environments will help to inspire pupils and the project provides modern facilities which will remove barriers to learning and increase the likelihood of children and young people realising their full potential. ”

“Kier is proud to be supporting the Council with the delivery of this first-class teaching facility.”