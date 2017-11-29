Foodbanks expect busiest Christmas ever

Newly released figures reveal 47% increase in the number of three-day emergency supplies provided by Trussell Trust foodbanks last December compared to the monthly average for 2016/17 financial year.

The trust which runs a network of over 400 food banks is calling on the public to help people facing hunger during what is expected to be their busiest Christmas ever.

The New data released today reveals that during December 2016, The Trussell Trust’s network provided 146,798 three-day emergency food supplies to people in crisis in the UK; 61,093 of these went to children.

This a 47% increase on the monthly average of three-day emergency supplies provided in the 2016/17 financial year, which was 99,995.

This means December 2016 was the busiest month for Trussell Trust foodbanks on record, but recent statistics showing a 13% in foodbank use during the first six months of this financial year suggest December 2017 will be even busier.

Between April and September, 2018 Flintshire saw 2717 food parcels handed out,1127 were provided for children.

New data also shows that while December sees record demand, the need for foodbanks is growing and remains high through the start of the New Year into spring, when donations fall.

Mark Ward, Interim Chief Executive said today,

“For many, this Christmas will not be a time for celebration. Every year we see a spike in demand at Christmas but this year foodbanks are expecting their busiest Christmas ever.

At Christmas foodbanks will be working hard to provide not only those regular essentials, like pasta and cereal, but also little extras that offer hope at a time when people need it most.

The stories are as inspiring as they are heart-breaking – one mum told us that she was relieved as her daughter’s first Christmas was taken care of with help from the foodbank.”

The Trussell Trust has launched its Christmas campaign to help raise funds to support its network of foodbanks.

The Trust relies on voluntary donations to help foodbanks carry out they amazing and essential work, as well as developing and implementing projects designed to tackle the underlying causes of poverty.

You can donate to the campaign here.