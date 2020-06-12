Flintshire receives over £800,000 in Welsh Government cash to help protect low railway bridges and address A548 flooding

Flintshire Council has received over £830,000 from £17m Welsh Government aimed at adapting to the effects of climate change, including addressing disruptions caused on the highway network by severe weather.

£542,580 of Flintshire allocation will go on work to address carriageway flooding issues on the A548.

The road floods regularly during heavy downpours, the section between Mostyn and Ffynnongroyw is a particular issue.

Nearly £300,000 has also been allocated for ‘Low Bridge Highway Infrastructure’ along with Wrexham to Bidston line.





Railway bridges which span roads in Flintshire are regularly hit be vehicles, just last when trains were disrupted twice as engineers were called to inspect bridges following strikes by HGV’s.

When adverse weather such as high winds closes the likes of Flintshire Bridge it forces HGV’s travelling to and from Deeside Industrial Estate to divert along roads with low bridges in many cases causing strikes.

Ken Skates MS, Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, said: “Today I am allocating over £16 million in transport grants to local authorities across Wales for schemes that mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change, including addressing disruptions caused on the highway network by severe weather.

All local authorities were invited to submit applications for funding and 21 applications were received from 13 local authorities.

The Resilient Roads Fund of £16.9 million will support 18 schemes across 13 local authorities.

The grants are a substantial investment to support long-term sustainable economic growth and recovery from the effects of the storms, enhance public transport facilities, and improve routes that will encourage more people in Wales to walk and cycle.”