Flintshire primary schools told they can close early next week and move to distance learning

Flintshire primary schools can physically close next Thursday and move to blended learning for the final two days of the autumn term, Deeside.com understands.

A union called on the Welsh government to allow primary schools to close early for Christmas following Thursday’s decision to let secondary schools across Wales shut next week.

Education minister Kirsty Williams confirmed secondary schools and colleges in Wales will move to online learning from Monday in ‘national effort to reduce transmission of coronavirus.’

Head teachers of Flintshire secondary schools has already taken the collective decision to close their schools next week and move pupils to online learning.





A number of Welsh councils have taken the decision to close their primary schools early ahead of the Christmas break including neighbouring Wrexham.

In an email sent to all primary headteachers yesterday, Flintshire council chief officer for education Claire Homard said primary schools “can move to blended learning for Thursday and Friday of next week if they wish to.”

Any decision to close early will ultimately sit with headteachers and governing bodies “but we think a clear steer from the council will help alleviate anxiety.” The chief officer said.

The email goes onto to say: “Schools will, however, need to make robust provision for vulnerable learners and will also need to continue to provide face to face learning for children of critical workers who do not have other childcare arrangements they can depend on.”

“This is particularly important for parents who work in health, social care and emergency services as these are already under strain and further loss of the workforce would be hugely problematic.”

Flintshire council has been approached for a comment.