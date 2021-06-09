Popular Flintshire pet store relocates to 10,000 square foot Deeside premises

A popular Flintshire pet store has relocated to new premises five times the size of the current shop and has added a dog-friendly coffee shop.

Independently-owned Pups and Pets in Dobshill closed the doors for the last time on Tuesday and will open up a huge new store in a 10,000 square foot unit on Deeside Industrial Estate today.

The Dobshill store was situated on a site next to the A550 which has been taken over by petrol stations operators Kay Group.

They have planning permission to knock down the current Texaco petrol station and adjoining buildings to create a new facility, including a convenience store and drive-thru Costa coffee shop.The

With the move to bigger premises, a number of new departments have been added including a large equestrian section this reflects in a tweak to the original name ‘Pups and Pets’ name.

The Deeside Industrial Estate store is called ‘Pups, Pets and Ponies.’

In a post on Facebook this morning, owner Victoria Clay said: “Today is our official opening day.”

“The coffee shop, main entrance door and horse rug rack displays are still under construction hopefully to be completed today, so please bear with us whilst that’s ongoing, and deliveries are still coming in thick and fast.”

“I’d thank to say a massive thank you to my team for all the long hours and gruelling hard work over the past month and well done to all our new members.”

“Thank you to all our customers who have supported us in our first Hawarden shop and Dobshill over the past 12 years.”

“It’s deeply humbling that so many of you are still on board with us and sharing in this exciting new chapter. Thank you”

“Here at Pups, Pets and Ponies, we are all extremely excited about our expansion and relocation to Deeside Industrial Estate and cannot wait to welcome in customers old and new to share this experience with us.”

“Being an independent store that always has our customers’ satisfaction at the forefront of our mind, it made sense for us to take our inspiration from them when looking at expansion.”

“Moving from premises of 2000sqft to one of 10000sqft means that not only have we been able to increase the ranges our customers know and love including Dogs, Cats, Small Animal, Birds and Aquatic, we have also been able to introduce brand new Reptile, Equestrian, Clothing and Footwear departments and even have a Doggy Friendly Coffee shop on site.”

Pups, Pets and Ponies open from today 10am to 6pm at 38 Deeside Industrial Park, CH5 2NU.

Want your independent business featured on Deeside.com? Feel free to get in touch: News@Deeside.com