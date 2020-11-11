Flint Coastguard rescue team called out late last night after emergency beacon activated

Volunteer officers from HM Coastguard Flint were called out late last night after a beacon used to alert search and rescue services of an emergency was activated somewhere between River Dee and Liverpool Bay.

The team were scrambled by Holyhead Coastguard operations centre (CGOC) just after 11.15pm on Tuesday.

Coastguard teams from Rhyl and Wirral along with Flint, Rhyl and Llandudno RNLI Lifeboat crews were called to assist with a search.

A Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Caernarfon was also called out to the search.





The team from Flint searched along River Dee shore line on foot for five hours, from Greenfield to Mostyn and Greenfield to Flint.

A Flint Coastguard spokesman said: “Team tasked by UK Coastguard after a EPIRB( Emergency Position- indicating radio beacon) had been activated somewhere between Liverpool Bay and the River Dee.”

“All Search and Rescue assets were given a area to search by Holyhead CGOC for any signs of any vessels or persons who may be in need of assistance.”

“After a lengthy 5 hour search, all areas thoroughly searched with nothing untoward located.”

“All units were then stood down pending further enquiries.”

“We would like to thank members of Flint RNLI for the Coffee provided to us at the end of the search. It’s very much appreciated.”