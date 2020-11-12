Extra Bank Holiday to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022

The UK is to get another Bank Holiday …. In 18 months time.

The additional Bank Holiday is to celebrate The Queen’s 70th anniversary as monarch.

The May Bank Holiday Weekend will be moved to Thursday 2 June and an additional Bank Holiday on Friday 3 June will see a four-day “blockbuster weekend of celebrations” to mark occasions.

It’s the first time any British monarch has reached this historic milestone, events will reflect the Queen’s reign and her impact on the UK and world since 1952.





Activity will build across 2022 in the run up to the four day weekend, when the eyes of the world will turn to the UK.

Plans for the Platinum Jubilee are being developed in conjunction with some of the “UK’s leading creative minds, event organisers and world class digital design companies.”

“Using the talents of the UK’s cultural and creative sectors, the programme will engage young people from across the Commonwealth and use new technology in exciting ways.” The UK govt has said.

In keeping with tradition, a Platinum Jubilee medal will be awarded to people who work in public service including representatives of the Armed Forces, the emergency services and the prison services.

This tradition stretches back to the reign of Queen Victoria when an official medal was designed to mark her 50th anniversary on the throne.

UK govt Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee will be a truly historic moment – and one that deserves a celebration to remember.

We can all look forward to a special, four-day Jubilee weekend, when we will put on a spectacular, once-in-a-generation show that mixes the best of British ceremonial splendour with cutting edge art and technology. It will bring the entire nation and the Commonwealth together in a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s reign.

The commemorations are being arranged jointly with The Royal Household and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Further details on all aspects of programming, including events and how the public can get involved will be released in the months ahead.