Delays on the eastbound A55 following a collision near Northop

There are reports of long delays on the eastbound A55 heading towards Deeside following a single vehicle collision.
There’s currently around four miles of stationary traffic backing up to Brynford following the accident which happened at 10.15am when a car is believed to have hit the central barriers.
A car is believed to have hit the central barriers, police say there are no injuries.
Traffic Wales tweeted:
Ongoing incident on
#A55 eastbound between J32 and J33. Lane 2 closed – emergency services managing. Barrier damage that will need repair.
Latest traffic report says;
‘Very slow traffic and one lane closed due to the accident, one car involved on A55 Eastbound between J32A A5026 / B5123 (Pentre Halkyn) and J33 A5119 Northop Road. Lane two (Of two) is closed.
Traffic officers are on scene dealing with the accident.’