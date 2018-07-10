Deeside MP Mark Tami ‘delighted’ NHS England has put an immediate stop to mesh operations

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami says he is delighted with today’s announcement that NHS England will be putting an immediate stop to mesh operations, amidst safety concerns.

Mr Tami will now write to Welsh Health Secretary Vaughan Gething to make sure Wales will be “following suit.”

The Deeside MP previously said the “use of mesh has left too many people in Wales with crippling and life-changing injuries” and called issues around mesh implants “a national scandal.”

Despite today’s move, England’s Chief Medical Officer, Prof Dame Sally Davies, said mesh would remain a treatment of last resort for some: “Carefully selected patients will continue to have access in discussion with their consultant.”

Mesh operations are supposed to fix prolapse and incontinence, however, it was revealed that more than 800 women are taking legal action against the NHS and the makers of vaginal mesh implants having reported long-term devastating side effects.

The campaign group, Sling the Mesh, has been highlighting these issues for some time and have been calling for mesh operations to be stopped immediately.

Mark Tami was one of many who had been calling the Government to stop mesh operations, he said;