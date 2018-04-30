Deeside based Wales Rally GB set to race on public roads for the first time following law change

Closed public roads in Great Britain will be used to host World Championship motor sport for the very first time this October in north Wales.

The organisers of Wales Rally GB made the announcement of the new-look competitive route at a launch today.

The October 4-7 Rally will once again be based at the Deeside service park and following the introduction of new law allowing motor sport on public highways, the event will use closed public roads for the first time in Britain say organisers.

It means round 11 of the 2018 FIA World Rally Championship will culminate in a ‘stunning shootout’ – around the Tarmac of the Great Orme and the streets of Llandudno in front of thousands of spectators.

Last year’s record-breaking event attracted more than 100,000 visitors and delivered £9.4m of economic benefit to Wales.

This year the action begins with a curtain-raiser under the spotlights at Tir Prince Raceway in Towyn on Thursday evening.

The event now includes two days in north Wales and one long Saturday through the forests of mid-Wales, it’s a reversal recent events which had seen two days in mid-Wales and a day in the north Wales.

Sections of closed road will help create new challenges in the classic Brenig, Alwen and Penmachno forests on the Friday along with the introduction of a new double-header stage at Slate Mountain at The Slate Caverns, home to Zip World.

On to ‘Super Saturday’ and the schedule moves to mid Wales and the legendary forests such as Myherin, Sweet Lamb, Hafren, Dyfi and Gartheiniog.

Sunday morning sees two forest tests in Snowdonia – including Gwydir which will be the points-scoring Power Stage – before the finale on the streets of Llandudno.

In Visit Wales’ ‘Year of the Sea’, the crews will race around the Great Orme and then onto the closed streets of Llandudno.

The flying finish will be on the resort’s famous seafront – and the 2018 winner will be crowned on the Promenade.

In its entirety, the 2018 route adds up to 23 stages totalling more than 323km (200 miles) of competition.

All the WRC teams will be based at the Deeside Rally Village, located in the grounds of the Toyota UK engine manufacturing plant and once again public admittance is free of charge.

Lord Elis Thomas, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport:

“Wales is home to some of the world’s most legendary rally stages. This new route is also a showcase of our fantastic Welsh landscapes and scenery with a spectacular finish along the coast during the Year of the Sea. We look forward to another successful event as some of the sport’s legendary drivers take on the challenges of the of the Wales Rally GB.” Full details of all tickets – including terms and conditions – can be found on the officialwww.walesrallygb.com/tickets website.

2018 DAYINSURE WALES RALLY GB DRAFT ROUTE

Thursday 4 October:

SS1: Tir Prince

Friday 5 October:

SS2: Clocaenog 1

SS3: Brenig 1

SS4: Penmachno 1

SS5: Slate Mountain 1

SS6: Slate Mountain 2

Service: Deeside Rally Village

SS7: Clocaenog 2

SS8: Brenig 2

SS9: Penmachno 2

Service and overnight: Deeside Rally Village

Saturday 6 October:

SS10: Myherin 1

SS11: Sweet Lamb Hafren 1

SS12: Dyfi 1

SS13: Gartheiniog 1

SS14: Dyfnant (Live TV)

Regroup: Newtown

SS15: Myherin 2

SS16: Sweet Lamb Hafren 2

SS17: Dyfi 2

SS18: Gartheiniog 2

Service and overnight: Deeside Rally Village

Sunday 7 October:

SS19: Elsi

SS20: Gwydir 1 (Power Stage)

SS21: Great Orme Llandudno 1

SS22: Gwydir 2

SS23: Great Orme Llandudno 2

Ceremonial Finish: The Promenade, Llandudno