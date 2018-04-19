independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Connah’s Quay Sea Cadets are celebrating their 75th anniversary and want former member to join them

Published: Thursday, Apr 19th, 2018
Calling all former Connah’s Quay Sea Cadets – the organisation is 75 years old and to celebrate they are having a bash at the Civic Hall on Friday and want you to go along.

A spokesperson for Connah’s Quay Sea Cadets said;

“It is fantastic to have reached such a milestone in our units history. For seventy five years TS Tuscan in Connahs Quay  has been giving the young people of our community qualifications and experiences that afford them ahead start in life.

As will no doubt be uttered on the night – here’s to seventy five more! We look forward to celebrating the occasion with our current and ex cadets and their families on Friday”.

