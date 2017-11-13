Coastguard and Lifeboat called out on Sunday after concerns raised for a walker spotted on a River Dee sandbank.

Volunteer rescue crews from HM Flint Coastguard and RNLI Flint Lifeboat were called out on Sunday evening after concerns were raised for a dog walker who was seen on a sandbank in the River Dee.

Coastguard officers took reports at 5.45pm from members of Flint Lifeboat Station that a person was seen walking the sandbank near to the water’s edge mid-river in the vicinity of the football stadium, the tide was reportedly coming in at the time.

“A thorough search was conducted by the Flint Coastguard Rescue Team along with the coastal path looking out towards area given by lifeboat crew. Lifeboat fired two white para flares and nothing seen.” A Coastguard spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Flint Lifeboat Station said;

“The station’s volunteer crew were paged by the UK Coastguard at 5.35pm and was five minutes later. The dog walker had been spotted on a sandbank half a mile east of Flint Lifeboat Station.

With a flooding tide and loosing light it was decided to launch the station’s D class lifeboat to conduct a shoreline search of the area.

The lifeboat was taken by road to launch at Connah’s Quay Ski Club slipway and once on scene the lifeboat crew fired two illuminating flares.

Nothing was seen and the UK Coastguard was informed. It was then agreed that the person must have made their own way off the bank to safety so the lifeboat was stood down and returned to the launch site to be recovered returned to station and made ready for service by 8pm”