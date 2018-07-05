Community leaders in Connah’s Quay want Kingdom type enforcers to target cyclist who ride on footpaths

Community leaders in Connah’s Quay have backed a move which could see £50 fixed penalty notices handed out to cyclists who are caught riding on pavements.

The proposal was put forward by Connah’s Quay Central Councillor Bernie Attridge during Tuesday’s Connah’s Quay Town Council meeting.

During an update on local police matters by Temporary District Inspector Alison Sharp, Connah’s Quay South Councillor Ron Hill raised, once again – the issue of cyclists riding on pavements.

Cllr Hill said: “I know its not Connah’s Quay as such, but people cycling on footpaths in Shotton is causing great concern to members of the public.

My seven-year-old next door neighbour was slightly knocked by an adult cycling on the pavement the other day, these people just don’t give a damn about the public on footpaths.”

Cllr Hill added: “Its very frighting if I was in a car doing that I would be up for driving without due care and attention.”

Insp Sharp said Flintshire County Council Streetscene department had put signs up in Shotton warning cyclists not to ride on pavements.

“We have also carried out operations involving PCSO’s in the past, Shotton Town Council has reported the issue to me as well.

“The area (around the High Street) is very congested, cyclists are on the pavement to come off the road as the roads are quite dangerous, but that’s not solving a problem – they should be getting off bikes and pushing them.” Added Insp Sharp.

Cllr Attridge felt the issue was one the council could solve itself by using private enforcement contractors to hand out fixed penalty notices to those who ride on pavements.

“I said 8 or 9 months ago we should, as a council – work in consultation with the police on this issue of people riding on pavements.” Said Cllr Attridge.

“We all know austerity is not going away – when we have violent crime and an issue with drugs in Connah’s Quay I would prefer to see police focus their resources on dealing with serious crime, we need to take responsibility on this as a council.” Added Cllr Attridge.

Cycling on the pavement is classed as a minor traffic offence and police have the power to issue £50 Fixed Penalty Notices.

Mr Attridge, who is also Deputy Leader of Flintshire County Council said he would like to use “enforcement people” to hand out fines to those riding on pavements, but “we may need a by-law change.” he said.

Cllr Attridge added: “Don’t forget we have enforcement people in our town centres a lot of the time – contracted to Flintshire County Council who are enforcing litter laws, why can’t we see if cyclists on pavements can be included within the brief? – We do have powers at the council to do it, not just Connah’s Quay but all towns that have this problem.”

Flintshire County Council introduced controversial contractors Kingdom to carry out their ‘zero tolerance’ litter policy.

Kingdom currently provides bodycam wearing enforcement officers to patrol the county’s towns and streets issuing fines to members of the public for littering and dog fouling offences, they dish out over £20,000 a month in fines in Flintshire mainly for cigarette-related litter.

Flintshire Cabinet Committee voted in favour last month of taking back enforcement responsibilities from Kingdom who have been widely criticised for their officer’s heavy-handed approach.

Wepre Cllr Chris Risley said there was some confusion for cyclists along the Deeside strip starting in Queensferry where there are dedicated cycleways on the pavement “but signage was not clear as to where these ended” as you head towards Shotton.

Cllr Risley said: “With the speeds of some cars (on Chester Road) I don’t blame people going on pavements, we need to work with Flintshire County Council to find a solution and to bring clarity around the cycleways.”

Connah’s Quay South Councillor, Ian Dunbar said enforcement should be focused on those area’s where the problem is greatest.



“When Kingdom is assigned to anything like they are given specific areas to patrol – enforcement should focus on accident hotspots and area’s where there is a high concentration of pedestrians.” Said Cllr Dunbar.

Councillors voted unanimously for the Clerk of the council to write to Flintshire Council Council with the enforcement proposal.