Coleg Cambria to host two-week virtual showcase of courses

Coleg Cambria will host a two-week virtual showcase of their courses starting Monday 9 November to give advice on subjects available.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no open days at their sites in Deeside, Wrexham, Northop or Llysfasi.

Those attending will receive information on A-Level and BTEC subjects as well as apprenticeships, degrees, part-time courses and adult learning provision.

There will also be welcome videos from Principal Sue Price and Jackie Doodson, Dean of Access and Higher Education, as well as a tour of the facilities, featuring the £14.6m Deeside Sixth Form Centre and £20m extension to Yale in Wrexham.





“This has been such a challenging year for everyone,” said Principal Price.

“Our open days are among the highlights in the calendar and give us a platform to demonstrate the very best of Coleg Cambria, so it’s disappointing we won’t be able to do that in person.

“Because we don’t want people to miss out, we put together an interactive online series of tours, talks, and there will be plenty of information available for anyone interested in joining us from 2021 onwards.”

She added: “We hope to see a good response and will continue to hold lectures and events online or with social distancing measures in place until the time is right – the safety of our students, staff and visitors is our top priority.”

For more information and to register for free, visit www.cambria.ac.uk/virtualopenevent.

Email studentservices@cambria.ac.uk or call 0300 30 30 007 with any questions.