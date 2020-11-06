Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 6th Nov 2020

Coleg Cambria to host two-week virtual showcase of courses

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Coleg Cambria will host a two-week virtual showcase of their courses starting Monday 9 November to give advice on subjects available.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no open days at their sites in Deeside, Wrexham, Northop or Llysfasi.

Those attending will receive information on A-Level and BTEC subjects as well as apprenticeships, degrees, part-time courses and adult learning provision.

There will also be welcome videos from Principal Sue Price and Jackie Doodson, Dean of Access and Higher Education, as well as a tour of the facilities, featuring the £14.6m Deeside Sixth Form Centre and £20m extension to Yale in Wrexham.


“This has been such a challenging year for everyone,” said Principal Price.

“Our open days are among the highlights in the calendar and give us a platform to demonstrate the very best of Coleg Cambria, so it’s disappointing we won’t be able to do that in person.

“Because we don’t want people to miss out, we put together an interactive online series of tours, talks, and there will be plenty of information available for anyone interested in joining us from 2021 onwards.”

She added: “We hope to see a good response and will continue to hold lectures and events online or with social distancing measures in place until the time is right – the safety of our students, staff and visitors is our top priority.”

For more information and to register for free, visit www.cambria.ac.uk/virtualopenevent.

Email studentservices@cambria.ac.uk or call 0300 30 30 007 with any questions.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire council could up spend on free school meals to ensure children don’t go hungry

News

Investigation ‘ongoing’ after police seize cash, machete and mini ‘prison’ phone in Connah’s Quay

News

Hope House volunteer retires after 26 years of service

News

North Wales Police & Crime Commissioner fears influx of people crossing border to shop at Broughton retail park

News

New data shows over 40% of Flintshire schools have recorded at least one positive COVID-19 case since start of term

News

Cheshire police call on public for help locating man with connections to Flintshire wanted for drugs offences

News

“Not a question of if, but when” – Minister confirms Economic Resilience Fund 4 will take place

News

Glyndŵr University lecturer becomes ambassador for CyberFirst programme

News

Deeside to get 10,000 a day Covid-19 test lab

News





Read 580,527 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn