Coleg Cambria and Wrexham AFC cook up new hospitality scheme

Published: Monday, Apr 30th, 2018
Coleg Cambria and Wrexham AFC have cooked-up a scheme that will support future generations of hospitality workers.

Students from the award-winning college are training alongside the club’s kitchen and service staff on matchdays at the Racecourse ground.

They will also be on hand to attend events and functions at the world’s oldest international football stadium, giving them valuable, hands-on experience as part of their Professional Cooking qualification.

Andy Woods, Cambria’s Deputy Director of Hospitality and Catering, says the partnership will benefit both parties as the club chef and other staff are also spending time learning and developing their skills at the college, which has sites across Wrexham and Flintshire.

“We have been working together since the beginning of the year and it’s already been very successful, said Mr Woods.

We have 15 students supporting the club on match days and helping them to develop their service, menus and hospitality offering.

In turn they are giving the students valuable work experience that will be a major advantage in the long run, giving them a taste of what it’s like to have a future in the sector.”

Phil Bennett, Stadium Operations Manager at Wrexham AFC, added:

“We were delighted to form this partnership with Coleg Cambria, it’s been of huge value to both the students and our catering and service staff.

Together we are growing, and the club is committed to supporting both the community and education in the region.

They’ve been a great signing for Wrexham FC! We look forward to developing the relationship over future seasons.”

The news comes after Coleg Cambria unveiled the new-look Hafod restaurant at its Yale site in Wrexham, which, along with Y Celstryn in Deeside received glowing reviews from the AA.

Hafod achieved a highly commended rosette and was recognised as a centre of excellence for food and beverage service, while Y Celstryn achieved a rosette award.

