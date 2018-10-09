Chester Town Hall to be lit pink and blue for Baby Loss Awareness Week

A Chester landmark will be lit up in pink and blue from today to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Now in its 16th year, Baby Loss Awareness Week is a national event which aims to raise awareness of the issues affecting those who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or baby.

Chester Town Hall will be lit up between October 9 to 15 to mark the awareness week.

The Civic buildings across the UK will be lit in the special colours as part of a national campaign involving more than 60 charities across the UK.

Councillor Nicole Meardon, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said:

“The Council is joining the rest of the UK in turning public buildings pink and blue to mark this important week.

“Throughout the week bereaved parents, their families and friends across the country unite to commemorate the lives of babies who died during pregnancy at, or soon after, birth and in infancy.

“We feel it is important to remember them as the death of a baby is not a rare event. It can happen to anyone. Every year, thousands of people in the UK are affected by the death of a baby or experience pregnancy loss.”

Baby Loss Awareness Week calls for tangible improvements in research, care and policy around bereavement support and highlights bereavement support and services available for anyone affected by the death of a baby at any stage.

https://babyloss-awareness.org/