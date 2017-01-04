Changes to last train services between Shotton & Bidston for the next 11 weeks

Rail users in Deeside are being warned to check timetables due to service changes over the next few weeks.

Due to essential Network Rail improvement work in the Merseyside area a bus service will run between Shotton and Bidston replacing the last train service in each direction from Monday 9 January to Friday 31 March.

The bus services running towards Bidston will continue on to Birkenhead North Station as there will be no trains running between Bidston and Birkenhead North.

The bus service running towards Shotton will leave Bidston earlier at 22:20 in order the meet the rail connection at Shotton (Mon to Thur)

On Fridays the bus service will leave Bidston at 22;56 an call at all stations to Wrexham central.

Wirral Line

Commuters on the Wirral line returning to work this week are facing major disruption as track renewal work takes place.

The rail track that runs around the Wirral loop line and forms part of the connection between Wirral and Liverpool sits on a concrete base.

Network Rail say the concrete base is 40 years old and needs replacing as part of a £340 million investment in the region’s railway.

Between January & June 2017, the existing concrete and track between Wirral and Liverpool will be dug out and new concrete and track laid in its place.

Once the work is complete, no major renewal work will be needed on the stretch of track for decades to come.

For six weeks, Wirral line trains will start and terminate at Birkenhead North and Birkenhead Central. Rail replacement buses will run between Birkenhead and Liverpool stations.

Merseytravel is warning journey times will take around 20 minutes longer than usua more at peak times and allow extra time, plan your journey and check last train times if you are traveling early in the morning or late at night.