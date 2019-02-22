Calls for Welsh Assembly to commission permanent tribute to Carl Sargeant and other AM’s

South Wales Central AM, Andrew RT Davies, has called on the National Assembly to commission a permanent commemoration for Assembly Members who have tragically died whilst in post.

The move has been inspired following the unveiling of a ‘purple plaque’ at the Senedd last year to honour prominent women from Wales, with the first recipient being former AM, Val Feld.

The plaque was commissioned by members of the Assembly Labour Women’s Group.

Mr Davies has written to the Presiding Officer asking whether the Commission would consider exploring a similar permanent tribute to AMs such as Peter Law, Brynle Williams, Carl Sargeant and Steffan Lewis who all died whilst serving as Assembly Members.

Commenting, South Wales Central AM, Andrew RT Davies, said:

“Whilst walking through the Assembly it has struck me that as an institution we have yet to properly commemorate some of our colleagues.

“The unveiling of Val Feld’s purple plaque last year was a fitting tribute to her vast achievements in public life, and I believe we should now explore similar permanent tributes at the Senedd for those who have tragically lost their lives whilst serving as Assembly Members.

“It’s been nearly eight years since the death of my good friend and colleague, Brynle Williams, and I believe alongside other AMs such as Carl Sargeant, Steffan Lewis and Peter Law, their service – both to their constituents and the Assembly – should be recognised.

“This would be a fitting tribute to these individuals who all, in their own unique way, left indelible marks on the institution and Welsh politics.”

The inquest into the death of Carl Sargeant will reopen on Monday 8 July 2019.