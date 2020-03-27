Appeal over refusal of plans to convert shop in Shotton into flats

An appeal has been launched after plans to convert a shop into flats were refused.

An application was submitted by A&S Contactors to transform the retail unit on Chester Road East in Shotton into two apartments in October 2018.

The proposals were rejected by Flintshire Council towards the end of last year due to concerns about the risk of flooding at the site.

The company has now lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate in a bid to have the decision overturned.

In a statement, one of the firm’s directors said the property had been broken into several times and was needed to provide affordable accommodation.

Alan Coldrick said: “We have to date tried to observe all notifications put forward to ourselves along with carrying out a flood consequences assessment as recommended

“At present the property has become a hotspot for homeless/unruly characters and is getting broken into on a regular basis despite our continued efforts to keep it secure.

“The commercial property next door to us has already been granted permission for conversion to residential, albeit before the new guidelines, making it difficult to see how our proposals not being granted can change any future outcome.

“We feel to treat this location in a more draconic manner is unhelpful to the economic life of the community.”

He added: “There seems little evidence in the decision of a reflective approach to the wider good of the area, especially

with affordable accommodation being made available rather than an empty commercial unit which will at some stage become dilapidated and have a detrimental impact to the area.

“The area being close to an industrial complex (Gateway to Wales) needs affordable accommodation which we have to date provided in the upper level of the building, which has been successful with full occupancy for the last two years.”

The appeal will be decided by an inspector appointed by the Welsh Government at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).