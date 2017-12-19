Conservatives first to announce candidate for Alyn and Deeside by-election

A former District Nurse from Wrexham has been chosen by the conservative party to stand in the forthcoming Alyn and Deeside Assembly election.

Sarah Atherton who has lived in Wrexham for the past 11 years, stood in the local government election in May as conservative candidate for Rhosnesni, Wrexham, it was won by Independent Mike Davies.

The National Assembly by-election in Alyn and Deeside will take place on Tuesday 6 February, the vacancy arose following the tragic death in November of the late assembly member Carl Sargeant.

Ukip have said they will not field a candidate if Jack Sargeant is chosen by labour as their candidate for the constituency, “out of respect to the late Carl Sargeant” according to a tweet the BBC’s Carl Roberts.

Jack Sargeant is one of three labour candidates to make the Welsh Labour Executive Committee shortlist, the two others named by various media outlets are Saltney town councillor Hannah Jones and Flintshire county councillor Carolyn Thomas.Labour

Labour constituency party members in Deeside will make the final selection in early January.

Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrats are yet to announce who they will be fielding.