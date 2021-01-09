All car parks in Snowdonia National Park to be closed to deter Covid rule breakers

All car parks in Snowdonia are set to be closed to deter Covid rule breakers from travelling to the area.

Police have handed out a number of fines in recent weeks to people who have driven to enjoy the scenery from as far afield as London and Milton Keynes.

Officers have condemned their actions with the coronavirus pandemic reaching a fresh peak and a new variant of the virus spreading quickly.

All of Wales is currently under alert level four restrictions which means people should stay at home unless absolutely necessary.





The Snowdonia National Park authority said the decision had been made to protect communities and health services in North Wales.

Officials have also reinforced the message that exercise must start and finish from home and to avoid any activities that could put extra pressure on the emergency services.

Wyn Ellis Jones Snowdonia National Park Authority Chairman said:

“It’s a crucial time in relation to the coronavirus pandemic and it’s our priority to protect Snowdonia’s communities. “Because of the high volume of people seen ignoring government regulations in Snowdonia since Christmas, we have decided to take urgent measures to support the Welsh Government’s message to avoid any unnecessary travel. “We hope that people will take personal responsibility for their actions and will voluntarily follow the current government guidelines.”

Nigel Harrison, Temporary North Wales Police Assistant Chief Constable said:

“We understand that people want to go outside to enjoy the mountains and snow, however this is a national emergency and we will continue to work with our national park colleagues to ensure that Welsh Government restrictions around essential travel are adhered to. “The restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus are there to protect us all. “It is vital that everyone takes personal responsibility by staying home unless they have a valid reason not to be there. “People should not think of ways of circumventing the law. The police should not be needed to reinforce common sense. “We will not stand-by and allow blatant breaches of the legislation to happen across our communities. “We will of course engage with the public and explain the legislation, and encourage people to take personal responsibility for their own safety and that of others. “If, however, people continue to flout the regulations, demonstrate a blatant disregard for the health warnings and put significant strain on already stretched resources, we will take action. “It is not acceptable to pick and choose the law you follow and the laws you don’t. We all know the law by now and know exactly what is the right thing to do. “This is not a dress rehearsal, people will live and die on the actions we all choose.”

Gareth Jones, Assistant Head of Environment Department, Gwynedd Council said: