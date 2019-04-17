A550 Welsh Road closed due to a collision between a combine harvester and motorbike

Update: Police have said there are no reports of any serious injuries following the collision at Two Mills.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said:

“Shortly after 2pm on Wednesday 17 April officers were called to reports of a collision at Two Mills traffic lights.

The collision involves a motorcycle and a combine harvester.

There are no reports of any serious injuries, however, a road closure is was put in place while officers dealt with the incident.”

Earlier report: Police have closed the A550 Welsh Road following a collision between a combine harvester and motorbike.

Neston Police tweeted:

“Please avoid the Two Mills area there has been an accident and road closures will be in place at the A550 from its junction with the A540 going towards Wales.”

Latest traffic report for thearear states:

“A550 – Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident , a motorbike and a combine harvester involved on A550 Welsh Road both ways from A540 Parkgate Road (Two Mills Traffic Lights) to Woodbank Junction (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off).

Emergency services are on scene attending.”

An image taken from a traffic camera along the A494 shows queuing traffic on the Birkenhead / A550 turnoff.