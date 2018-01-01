A494 near Deeside Industrial Estate back open following earlier collision

Update:
The eastbound carriageway has reopened following an earlier closure due to a collision.
From earlier:
Police have closed the eastbound A494 near Deeside Industrial Estate due to a road traffic collision.
Kate told us there’s an ambulance and multiple police cars in attendance and a diversion is in place.
North Wales Police Road Policing Unit tweeted (with above picture) at 8.03pm:
‘Collision on the A494 E/B Deeside, we have put a road closure in place. Please slow when approaching Drome Corner. Thank you.’
‘A494 both ways closed due to accident between A540 Parkgate Road / A5117 and A550 Welsh Road (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off.’
However the westbound appears to be running ok.