Posted: Wed 29th Jul 2020

Updated: Wed 29th Jul

Town Council installing eight new notice boards around Saltney

Eight new notice boards are being erected in the Saltney and Saltney Ferry area by Saltney Town Council.  

Town Councillor Richard Lloyd said: “I am pleased that any Town Council information and Community events will now be accessible from most areas of the Town.

The old notice boards were very tired and in some cases the information provided in them was very difficult to read as the perspex had become very faded and misty.”

The notice boards will be situated at Ewart Street, Saltney Ferry School, Sandy Lane Community Centre, Ben Jones Veterinary Surgery 52 High Street,  Londis Victoria Road, Douglas Place Community Centre,  The Rec Park Avenue and by the bus stop on the corner of Salisbury Avenue and Park Avenue.




