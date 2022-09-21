Ysgol Treffynnon welcomes two new members to its teaching team

As the new school year gets underway, Ysgol Treffynnon has welcomed two new members of staff to its teaching team.

Catherine Rees has been appointed as head of expressive arts, and the teacher of music and drama, and Tomas Foulkes is a teacher of Welsh.

Originally from the Wirral, Catherine has a passion for singing which started at a very young age and she began singing lessons at just 8 years old.

She went on to study classical singing at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff where she worked with some of Wales’s most talented singers and instrumentalists.

Her career as a teacher began at Weatherhead High School, Wirral, where she stayed for 12 years. Over the years she has run many choirs and instrumental groups, and also been the musical director on numerous school musical productions.

In her new role, Catherine will be responsible for creating and establishing the new expressive arts faculty and developing the new Curriculum for Wales within the faculty, as well as igniting a love of music and drama in students.

She said: “I’m so excited about getting to know an entirely new school of students, their interests and hobbies, and seeing them be inspired in their music, art, and drama lessons. I am also looking forward to helping our students build their confidence as they navigate through this post-covid world.

“Since joining the school, it has been wonderful. The staff are so supportive and friendly, and everyone I see will smile, say hello, or even stop to ask me how I’m doing. The students have been amazing, enjoying their lessons, loving the practical side of music and drama, and enjoying the challenges I set.”

Tomas is from the local area and trained in languages and theatre at Aberystwyth University. He has been teaching for around three and a half years, most recently at Prestatyn High School.

He said: “I’m really excited about my appointment as the Welsh language is extremely important to me and seeing its continuation in the next generation is one of my main priorities. It’s also a really exciting time in language learning in particular as with the implementation of the Curriculum for Wales, there is such a focus on plurilingualism, and one of my roles here is to promote the goal of English, Welsh and +1 additional language for the school.

“Having grown up down the coast, I know the area very well which I think helps with getting to know the students and learning how they tick. They are a lively cohort, which is exactly what I look for in my lessons.

“The staff at Ysgol Treffynnon have been incredibly welcoming and supportive in my first weeks here, which has meant the world to me as it’s never easy to be the new kid on the block! One thing I can say for sure, my tenure at Ysgol Treffynnon is set to be exciting, and I intend to offer the students the best I can give.”

Helen Franklin, head of English and literacy, said: “Tomas is a brilliant addition to the Languages, Literacy and Communication Faculty, his innovation and creativity in teaching Cymraeg will enthuse our students ensuring their future successes as bilingual citizens.”

John Weir, headteacher, said: “We have been so fortunate to have both Catherine and Tomas join Ysgol Treffynnon; their enthusiasm, talent, and commitment to the future of young people is a perfect complement to the aims of our school. I know they will make a fantastic contribution to the future success of all our students.”

