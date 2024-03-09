Youth Parliament representatives show ‘future is bright for Welsh democracy’, says MS

A North Wales MS has praised Welsh Youth Parliament representatives, saying that the “future is bright for Welsh democracy”.

Llyr Gruffydd, of Plaid Cymru praised the contribution of Members of the Welsh Youth Parliament (WYPMs) who he met at an exhibition on their work that was held in the Senedd,

Mr Gruffydd met with fledgling politicians Owain Williams, who represents Aberconwy, Leaola Roberts-Biggs, who represents Alyn and Deeside and Jake Dillon, who represents Montgomeryshire.

WYPMs have put their recommendations to the Welsh Government in a series of reports, including Sustainable Ways, on the environment, Young Minds Matter, on mental health and My School Day, on the length of the school day and extracurricular activities. .

The Welsh Youth Parliament is a youth model legislature that was established in 2018 by the Senedd and which is made up of sixty members of 11 to 18 year olds.

Forty members were elected in an electronic election using the Senedd constituencies and twenty further members were chosen by partner organisations.

The 20 partner organisations, which include Barnardo’s Cymru, Carers Trust Wales, Learning Disability Wales, and Urdd Gobaith Cymru were chosen to reflect the diversity if Wales.

Llyr Gruffydd MS said: “It was a pleasure to meet with Owain, Leaola and Jake and to hear about the work they’ve been doing at the Welsh Youth Parliament and in their communities.

“Through what they’re doing they’re showing that the future is bright for Welsh democracy.

“The environment, mental health and the school day are incredibly important issues and it’s hugely encouraging to see how these young people have gone about engaging with them and coming up with thoughtful and well-considered recommendations.

“I hope the Welsh Government take these recommendations seriously. Young people bring a different perspective to politics as well as an important one and it’s right that their views and their needs are reflected in the laws that are passed in the Senedd.

“It is vital that we get young people engaged with the political process if our nation is going to flourish.

“The purpose of the Welsh Youth Parliament is to empower young people to make decisions and to provide them with a voice in Welsh politics and I’m delighted to have had the opportunity to celebrate its valuable contribution.”

