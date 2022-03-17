Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Mar 2022

Updated: Thu 17th Mar

Young performers prepare to take Theatr Clwyd stage for production of Andrew Lloyd Webber classic

A talented group of young performers from across North Wales and Chester are preparing to take to the stage at Theatr Clwyd as a local theatre company gets ready to stage a production of one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous musicals.

Community theatre company Tip Top Productions are set to bring the iconic West End and Broadway musical “Cats” to the Anthony Hopkins theatre at Theatr Clwyd from Wednesday 16th – Saturday 19th March at 7.30pm with a Matinee performance at 2.30pm.

Boasting a score featuring songs including Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats, Mr Mistoffelees and Memory, “Cats” is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S.Eliot, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The musical remains one of the longest running West End and Broadway shows with the original production featuring star names including Elaine Paige and Brian Blessed.

The production at Theatr Clwyd will be directed and choreographed for Tip Top by Rob Stevens, with musical direction by Tim Jones.

The show marks Tip Tops’ return to staging full scale musicals post-covid following on from the success of “The Show Must Go On” and “Tip Top’s Summer of Musicals”, two musical compilation concerts staged at Theatr Clwyd last year under strict Covid restrictions.

Speaking about staging the iconic musical, Rob Stevens said”

Rehearsals for “Cats” have gone so well and it’s been a delight to work with such a talented young cast.

We have been very lucky to have put together a cast of new Tip Top faces alongside known members too and they have all worked so hard since the start of the year learning not only all the choreography for the show but the lyrics and complicated harmonies that are also involved – it’s definitely kept them on their toes, or should I say paws!

We can’t wait to get to Theatr Clwyd now and finally go to the Jellicle Ball, it’s going to be great! .

Previously based at The Forum Studio Theatre in Chester, Tip Top have also announced a new season of productions and social events which will be staged at various local venues throughout 2022 including “Calendar Girls The Musical” in July which sees the company take to the stage at Storyhouse in Chester for the very first time.

Full details of “Cats” can be found at www.tiptopproductions.co.uk where tickets can be booked online.



