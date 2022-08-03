Young Flintshire dog owner takes part in ‘pawsome’ activities at the Young Kennel Club Summer Camp.

Young Flintshire dog-enthusiast Savannah Weideman and her four-legged best friend, Falkor have started their summer holidays in style with a week of ‘pawsome’ activities at the Young Kennel Club (YKC) Summer Camp.

Eleven-year-old Savannah and Falkor, a one-year-old Miniature American Shepherd, joined more than 60 other dog loving children, all aged from 7 to 16 years old to train their dogs in canine activities including handling, agility, scent work, obedience and heelwork to music at the annual YKC Summer Camp held from 31 July – 5 August at Rutland Showground in Oakham, Rutland.

Savannah said: “My favourite thing about being in the YKC is getting involved in the training and being around lots of other people that also love dogs! I’m looking forward to all the different training sessions and parties this week at camp.”

The showground has been transformed for a week as the young dog lovers take over, having fun, whilst learning skills with their dogs as well as keeping them both healthy and active.

YKC Summer Camp is a great way for children to keep active, have fun, make new friends and take part in a wide range of dog training and social events.

The programme is packed with a range of activities and evening entertainment that keeps the youngsters busy from morning till night.

A typical day at the camp includes four one-hour training sessions for the children and their dogs and a selection of team time activities, with some days also including a workshop or masterclass from dog experts. Evening activities include a quiz night and sports evening.

Vanessa McAlpine, spokesperson for the Young Kennel Club said: “Young Kennel Club Summer Camp is a highlight of the summer and we are delighted to welcome back so many members once again this year. Savannah and Folkor are in for a really varied week of fun and games, with invaluable opportunities to socialise, train and compete alongside each other, as well as with their friends.

“With dog ownership sky-rocketing in the last few years, awareness of responsible ownership is more important than ever, and it is even more beneficial for this to start at a young age. Our YKC members are the future of the world of dogs and we expect to see many of them at Crufts in years to come!”

This year’s YKC Summer Camp takes place from 31 July – 5 August at Rutland Showground in Oakham, Rutland. Young dog lovers interested in future YKC events should visit ykc.org.uk to find out about becoming a member.