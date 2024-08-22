Yellow Weather Warning: Storm Lilian set to hit Flintshire with strong winds

Storm Lilian has been named, with strong winds and heavy rain likely for many in northern parts on Friday morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning between 5am and 11am on Friday, as Storm Lilian is expected to bring strong winds to parts of Flintshire.

Residents are being urged to brace for potential disruption to travel and infrastructure, as well as to take precautions to protect their homes and personal safety.

The warning, in place from 5 am to 11 am tomorrow, predicts gusts of wind ranging from 50 to 60 mph across the region.

There is also the possibility of a smaller core of winds reaching up to 80 mph.

The Met Office has stated: “An area of strong winds associated with Storm Lilian is expected to move east across northern England during Friday morning.

“While there remains some uncertainty about the details, some very strong winds are likely to develop, with gusts widely in the 50 to 60 mph range, with a lower chance that a small core of winds gusting 65-75 mph, perhaps 80 mph, could push quickly east during the morning.”

The storm is likely to cause significant disruption to road, rail, air, and ferry services, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

The strong winds, combined with heavy rainfall, will create hazardous conditions for motorists and may result in the closure of roads and bridges.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Storm Lilian will bring some potentially damaging gusts during Friday morning, with gusts widely in the 50-60mph range, with the possibility of some gusts in excess of 75mph in a few places.

“There’s associated rainfall with Lilian that has also resulted in a Met Office warning for parts of Scotland. Within the warning area, another 50mm of rain is possible over high ground, with 20-30mm falling quite widely. Much of this is falling on saturated ground so increases the chance of some surface water flooding.”

Affected areas include Flintshire, Denbighshire, Conwy, Gwynedd, and the Isle of Anglesey.

These counties are expected to face strong winds and potential disruption from Storm Lilian.

Cheshire West and Chester, Cheshire East, and Merseyside are also under alert for severe weather conditions.

Mixed picture for weekend weather

In southern and eastern areas, fairly settled conditions will develop beyond Saturday. Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Nick Silkstone said: “Early Saturday will likely see heavy rainfall across southern and southeastern parts of England, but his should clear by mid-afternoon, with just a few showers following. Thereafter through to Monday, many southern and eastern areas will remain dry and fine, but temperatures will be at or even a touch below average.”

It will be a different story for northwestern areas though, which will see a continuation of the recent unsettled and wet weather. Nick Silkstone added: “Following a wet August so-far for the area, the northwest of the UK will continue to see periods of frequent showers, rain and strong winds.”

Following the Bank Holiday weekend for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, there are signs of more settled conditions developing into the middle part of next week, with even the chance of conditions turning hot for a time in the south and southeast.