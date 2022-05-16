Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 16th May 2022

Updated: Mon 16th May

Yellow weather warning for thunder and lightning in Flintshire this afternoon

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office with heavy rain and even hail possible.

The alert is active in Flintshire, Wrexham and the North West of England from 1pm today, Monday 16 May Saturday and runs through to 10pm.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon bringing some disruption to travel in places, the Met Office says.

A spokesperson said: “During Monday afternoon thunderstorms are likely to develop over parts of Wales and the Midlands before moving northwards into northern England and develop over Northern Ireland.”

“These are likely to bring some heavy rain to places with 20 mm of rain possible in 1-2 hours but also the risk of hail and thunder.”

“The thunderstorms will clear from the south during the afternoon then die out altogether into the evening.”

What to expect

  • There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
  • Delays to train services are possible
  • Some short term loss of power and other services is likely
  • A chance of some flooding of homes and businesses or some damage to a few buildings or structures from lightning strikes.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales







Read 379,540 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn