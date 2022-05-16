Yellow weather warning for thunder and lightning in Flintshire this afternoon

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office with heavy rain and even hail possible.

The alert is active in Flintshire, Wrexham and the North West of England from 1pm today, Monday 16 May Saturday and runs through to 10pm.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon bringing some disruption to travel in places, the Met Office says.

A spokesperson said: “During Monday afternoon thunderstorms are likely to develop over parts of Wales and the Midlands before moving northwards into northern England and develop over Northern Ireland.”

“These are likely to bring some heavy rain to places with 20 mm of rain possible in 1-2 hours but also the risk of hail and thunder.”

“The thunderstorms will clear from the south during the afternoon then die out altogether into the evening.”