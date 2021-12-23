Wrexham’s Racecourse could host Wales v Scotland home international to celebrate FAW 150th anniversary

Wrexham’s Racecourse ground could host a full home international fixture in 2026.

FAW President Steve Williams revealed the possibility as he was receiving a Civic Award from Wrexham Council.

The former Production Manager at Airbus Broughton took the reins of the Football Association of Wales earlier this year and joined the virtual Full Council meeting to receive the civic honour.

Wrexham’s Deputy Mayor Cllr Cameron paid tribute to the ‘passion and dedication’ of Mr Williams detailing his career and local and national efforts in the football and sports sector as he presented the award on behalf of the County Borough.

Cllr Cameron said, “It must also be said that Steve is a man with incredible generosity and never forgets his roots. He has recently been kind enough to gift our very own heritage and archive services with several wonderful items of football memorabilia, which includes the Wales Premier Cup. These will all be given pride of place in the new Welsh Football Museum at the Wrexham Museum.”

Concluding a range of warm words the Deputy Mayor said, “It is because of his hard work ethic, determination and contribution to not only his community, but also across Wales, that we recognise Steve today with the Civic Award.”

Mr Williams addressed the meeting thanking the County Borough for the Award, “My heart and soul is in the area but my heart and soul is in football. As you quite rightly said through throughout my career I have done whatever I can not only for my village football club, but for any football club within the area. ”

“Long may that continue for the next four years, for me it is broader than our area, it is about our beautiful country and it’s making sure that we are recognised on the world stage”.

Speaking about local efforts around grass roots football, the Racecourse ground improvements and international football, Mr Williams added , “One of the things we want, and are doing, is bringing international football back to the home of welsh football – which is Wrexham Football Club. The Racecourse ground as we know was the home of international football and fingers crossed to celebrate our 150th anniversary in 2026 we’re looking to have a home international against Scotland.”

Indicating it may not yet be a done deal he added, “But, there’s a long way to go before then, but we are also pushing to recognise the 150th anniversary by hosting an Under 19 European Championship in North Wales, of which obviously the semifinals and finals will be played on the Racecourse ground.

“That is the highest accolade we can get at that level to hold the tournament in Wales.”

“If we can pull that off, that will be a nice way for me to finish the four year presidency.”

Top pic: Wales at the Racecourse