Wrexham University awarded for its support for Armed Forces community

Wrexham University has been honoured for its efforts in supporting the Armed Forces community.

The institution has been awarded the 2024 Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award, which celebrates employers who have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and are actively supporting the Armed Forces community, including those who serve, veterans, and their families.

The award acknowledges the institution’s commitment to working with the Ministry of Defence, from employment policies which provide time off for public duties, as well as pledging to provide ongoing employment opportunities to current and ex-serving personnel.

Some of the other support that the University offers current serving personnel and veterans includes supporting staff members in their roles as Reservists, through its Special Leave policy that outlines consideration for any leave request related to an employee’s membership. The institution is also reviewing its volunteering policy and plans to engage with the local cadet unit to offer CPD opportunities for staff, such as interviewing skills and mentoring, while providing Cadets with employment skills in return.

The University has also recently updated its recruitment application form to allow service leavers and veterans to make themselves known. If they are successful in securing a role, the University will ensure that the necessary support is in place to help with the transition.

Danielle Sullivan, Head of Human Resources at Wrexham University, said: “We strongly value the skills and experiences that veterans bring, which is why we are highly committed to nurturing an inclusive and supportive culture that is Armed Forces friendly for staff who have served previously or continue to do so as Reservists or Cadets.

“We support current and ex-serving personnel in a whole host of ways, from our policies to raising awareness of military culture and to help successfully reintegrate veterans into the civilian community. We also offer all of our staff access to an employee assistance programme, which provides a free, confidential helpline and support, as well as access to face-to-face or telephone counselling.