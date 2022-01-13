Wrexham set to host Armed Forces Day in June

In June Wrexham town centre will officially host the North Wales Armed Forces Day 2022 on June 18th.

Postponed from last year due to the pandemic organisers are hopeful that there will be few restrictions in place for this major outdoor event and everyone can come together for a well deserved free family day out.

Already confirmed is the much appreciated “march” from the Barracks to Llwyn Isaf complete with marching band. Representatives of all three forces will be marching and will be accompanied by cadets and of course veterans from across North Wales.

Cllr David Griffiths, Armed Forces Champion, said, “Once again we’ll be proud and privileged to host this event when we’ll celebrate and thank our armed forces and their families for their service and sacrifice to ensure we all remain safe in our communities and enjoy the freedoms they have secured for us all over many years.

“The past two years have been extremely difficult for everyone and our military personnel have been called upon to help drive ambulances, set up testing centres and most recently help the NHS. They have risen to these requests by Civil authorities to assist and once again protect the communities they serve and we will rightly acknowledge this ongoing service at the event.

“We look forward to welcoming forces personnel, past and present and their families who will join us on the day as we say an official and well deserved thank you for your service.”

Ian Bancroft, Chief Executive, said, “This promises to be a really enjoyable event and one that has previously attracted a large crowd who have all enjoyed seeing and personally thanking our armed personnel.

“We are continuing to make arrangements for a huge family event but with Covid still with us we will also be looking at Plan B should we have to restrict the event due to restrictions on crowd numbers.”

Further details are set to be released closer to the event.

Top pic: Armed Forces Day 2014 – with the parade past the then Black Horse pub on Yorke Street.