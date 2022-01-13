Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 13th Jan 2022

Updated: Thu 13th Jan

Wrexham set to host Armed Forces Day in June

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

In June Wrexham town centre will officially host the North Wales Armed Forces Day 2022 on June 18th.

Postponed from last year due to the pandemic organisers are hopeful that there will be few restrictions in place for this major outdoor event and everyone can come together for a well deserved free family day out.

Already confirmed is the much appreciated “march” from the Barracks to Llwyn Isaf complete with marching band. Representatives of all three forces will be marching and will be accompanied by cadets and of course veterans from across North Wales.

Cllr David Griffiths, Armed Forces Champion, said, “Once again we’ll be proud and privileged to host this event when we’ll celebrate and thank our armed forces and their families for their service and sacrifice to ensure we all remain safe in our communities and enjoy the freedoms they have secured for us all over many years.

“The past two years have been extremely difficult for everyone and our military personnel have been called upon to help drive ambulances, set up testing centres and most recently help the NHS. They have risen to these requests by Civil authorities to assist and once again protect the communities they serve and we will rightly acknowledge this ongoing service at the event.

“We look forward to welcoming forces personnel, past and present and their families who will join us on the day as we say an official and well deserved thank you for your service.”

Ian Bancroft, Chief Executive, said, “This promises to be a really enjoyable event and one that has previously attracted a large crowd who have all enjoyed seeing and personally thanking our armed personnel.

“We are continuing to make arrangements for a huge family event but with Covid still with us we will also be looking at Plan B should we have to restrict the event due to restrictions on crowd numbers.”

Further details are set to be released closer to the event.

Top pic: Armed Forces Day 2014 – with the parade past the then Black Horse pub on Yorke Street.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Commissioner calls for financial support to protect older people in Wales from rapidly rising living costs,

News

Former lawyer who represented Wales’ most notorious serial killer joins Wrexham Glyndwr

News

Devolved governments demand action from Treasury on ‘cost of living crisis’

News

Deeside based Anwyl boosts training opportunities for young people

News

Welsh Government to help people in arrears pay their rent

News

Holywell: Police vow to “deal robustly with anyone found to be involved with ASB”

News

Police appeal for witnesses following racially aggravated hate crime in Chester

News

Dad-of-three Sion is fighting FFIT thanks to life-changing TV show

News

Boris Johnson’s Downing Street party apology: three key takeaways

News





Read 352,403 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn