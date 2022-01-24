Wrexham match-worn shirts on auction today for Shelter’s #NoHomeKit

Wrexham AFC and Town & Country are teaming up to auction all 13 match-worn third shirts from last weekend’s Buildbase FA Trophy fourth round win against Folkestone Invicta.

The match-worn shirts are being auctioned to support Shelter’s #NoHomeKit campaign – with all moneys raised to be donated. The auction, in association with Town & Country, will take place online today January 24, from 9am-9pm.

For your chance to claim one of the 13 third shirts, or Rob Lainton’s goalkeeper’s shirt from the game, visit wrexhamafc.co.uk/auctions and place your bid(s). All bidders must first register for a free account via Town & Country’s website, with a full explanation, instructions and list of lots available on the auctions page.

The club said, “We had initially planned to debut the third shirts on Boxing Day, as part of the nation-wide #NoHomeKit campaign to raise awareness of, and funds to combat, homelessness.

“However, with that game being abandoned, our new white third shirts – made from 100 per cent recycled polyester and boasting red and green details and trims – had to wait for their debut.

“Now, you can get your hands on one of the match-worn shirts from last Saturday’s 5-1 win – all fully badged, including our sponsors TikTok, Expedia and Aviation American Gin and each players’ name and number.”

No fees are payable, with all money raised to be donated to Shelter’s #NoHomeKit campaign. Each shirt has a reserve price of £50 and bidding opens on Monday at 9am (GMT).

The full list of shirts available are below, including goalscorers Jordan Ponticelli, Jordan Davies, Bryce Hosannah and Kwame Thomas.

Wrexham AFC x Town & Country charity auction for Shelter’s #NoHomeKit

1 – Rob LAINTON

2 – Reece HALL-JOHNSON

5 – Aaron HAYDEN

6 – Ben TOZER

7 – Jordan DAVIES

8 – Luke YOUNG

11 – Liam McALINDEN (sub)

12 – Dan JARVIS (sub)

17 – Bryce HOSANNAH

19 – Jordan PONTICELLI

20 – Dior ANGUS (sub)

30 – James JONES

32 – Max CLEWORTH

39 – Kwame THOMAS