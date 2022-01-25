Wrexham Glyndwr University achieves White Ribbon Accreditation

Wrexham Glyndwr University has taken a stand, committing to support those who experience violence regardless of their gender identity, including those who identify as Trans or non-binary by becoming White Ribbon Accredited.

White Ribbon is a global campaign that encourages people, especially men and boys, to individually and collectively take action and change the behaviour and culture that leads to abuse and violence.

To wear a white ribbon is to promise to never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.

Commitments made by Wrexham Glyndwr University in their White Ribbon action plan include; appointing volunteer ambassadors and champions to carry the message out to more men, developing a staff and student awareness raising programme, training staff to recognise and handle situations where there might be abuse and promoting the accreditation more widely into local community, identifying the University as a safe space within Wrexham.

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive of White Ribbon UK said: “Our call to end violence by raising awareness, educating and campaigning to bring about change is greatly strengthened by working together with our White Ribbon accredited organisations.

“Our partners are able to engage with many thousands of people to change the cultures that lead to violence against women and girls.

“We are delighted to welcome Wrexham Glyndwr University as one of our White Ribbon Accredited organisations. Together we can prevent violence happening in the first place”.

Lynda Powell, Executive Director of Operations at the University and Chair of the White Ribbon Action Group said: “At Wrexham Glyndwr University, we have taken a stand to end gender-based violence by becoming White Ribbon Accredited.

“We have joined many others in encouraging men to become positive role models and prevent violence against women.

“White Ribbon is a global campaign that encourages individuals to act and change the behaviour and cultures that lead to abuse and violence. With it sadly being such a prominent issue in Britain, we hope and believe that by raising awareness, we can engage individuals to call out abusive and sexist behaviour among their friends, colleagues, communities to promote a culture of equality and respect.

“Gaining the accreditation and working through a strategic approach shows our commitment to ending violence by engaging with our staff, students and the local community, helping to change culture and raise awareness via a group of passionate Champions and Ambassadors.

“The University has appointed White Ribbon Champions and Ambassadors who act as positive role models, helping to raise awareness and provide training to staff and students, with the aim of supporting a culture here at the University that promotes the White Ribbon ethos.

“We want all visitors to the University and those within the local area to know that our campuses are safe spaces.

“Gaining the accreditation is a public commitment to support those who experience violence regardless of their gender identity, including those who identify as Trans or non-binary. We will work through our White Ribbon Action Plan over the next three years to drive necessary change, ensuring our staff and students have the appropriate skills and knowledge to address gender-based violence.

“We are proud to support the community of Wrexham and North East Wales and will make every effort to support that community, making a difference to improve culture and safety – we look forward to increasing our efforts as we work through our White Ribbon Action Plan.”

More than 100 organisations have received White Ribbon accreditation, including councils, police forces, fire and rescue services, health authorities, housing associations, schools and universities. There is also a scheme for smaller organisations to become White Ribbon supporters.

Individuals can join over 37,000 others who have signed the White Ribbon UK pledge and get more information online at whiteribbon.org.uk.