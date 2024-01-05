Updated: Wrexham-Bidston line hit by cancellations due to issues with Class 230 trains
Update: Four of the cancelled services have now been reinstated following a test run of a Class230 train.
According to TfW website, the following trains will now run:
- 14:28 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 15:32
- 15:34 Bidston to Wrexham General due 16:32
- 16:34 Wrexham General to Bidston due 17:45
- 17:51 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 18:58
Earlier report: Commuters on the Wrexham-Bidston line are facing travel disruptions today, January 5, as Transport for Wales (TfW) has announced several cancellations.
According to TfW’s website, nine train services have been cancelled between 7:43 am and 5:51 pm.
The cause of these cancellations has been attributed to the fact that “more trains than usual need repairs at the same time.”
Realtime Trains, a website tracking train movements, shows that only Class 197 units are operational on the line, with the usual Class 230 units notably absent.
The Class 230 trains, upcycled former London tube trains, are the first battery-hybrid trains to be used in regular passenger service in Wales.
TfW acknowledged the issues with the Class 230s and due to the lack of spare units, they were compelled to cancel several services.
According to TfW’s Journey Check website, the following services have been or will be cancelled:
- 07:43 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 08:47
- 08:51 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 09:54
- 09:58 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 11:02
- 11:06 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 12:10
- 12:13 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 13:30
- 14:28 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 15:32
- 15:34 Bidston to Wrexham General due 16:32
- 16:34 Wrexham General to Bidston due 17:45
- 17:51 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 18:58
A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said, “Unfortunately, due to a shortage of available trains, we have had to make a number of cancellations on the Wrexham – Bidston line today.”
“We are working hard to reinstate services as soon as possible and would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience this has caused.”
“Passengers are advised to check our website or mobile app for the latest information before making their journey.”
