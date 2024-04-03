Work to install anti-terrorism bollards on roads around Chester Racecourse gets underway

Work has now commenced on a significant safety initiative at Chester Racecourse, involving the installation of anti-terrorism bollards designed to enhance security for visitors and residents alike.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is working with Chester Racecourse to enable them to install sockets for anti-terrorism bollards on roads around the venue

It will result in several road closures in the city centre over the coming weeks.

The installation of the bollards is a proactive measure to secure the area on race days and other major events. It enables efficient road closures, thereby reducing the disruption currently experienced by residents and motorists.

The new system is set to replace the existing hostile vehicle mitigation (HVM) system. It streamlines operations and offers a more resilient security framework against potential vehicle-based threats.

Despite the council’s assurance that there is no immediate threat to the Racecourse, the initiative reflects a broader strategy to fortify public spaces against accidental or deliberate vehicle intrusions.

The vehicle security bollards, already a common sight across Chester’s city centre, play a crucial role in safeguarding crowds during significant gatherings and peak shopping times.

Councillor Karen Shore highlighted the dual benefits of the bollards. She emphasised both the enhanced protection for racecourse attendees and the minimised impact on city traffic during events.

The introduction of these bollards marks a significant improvement in managing public safety and city congestion, particularly on busy race days.

Louise Stewart, CEO of Chester Race Company, remarked, “Ensuring the safety of our guests and the public is paramount. The new sockets offer a more adaptable, semi-permanent HVM solution, mitigating the extensive impact of road closures on race days and during other events on the city and its inhabitants.”

“We acknowledge the temporary inconvenience this may cause. We have worked diligently with the Council’s highways team to expedite the necessary work,” she continued.

The installation process will affect several roads, including Watergate Street, New Crane Street, and Stanley Street, among others.

The current schedule of road closures for this work is as follows: