Posted: Tue 18th Oct 2022

Updated: Tue 18th Oct

Witness appeal after motorcyclist left with ‘potentially life-changing injuries’ in Flintshire collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and information following a collision in Flintshire which has left a man with potentially life-changing injuries.

Shortly before 1pm on Monday, October 10 we were notified of a two-vehicle collision on the A541 eastbound at Afonwen, approximately 50 metres from the Caerwys junction which involved a Peugeot 3008 and a Triumph motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital in Stoke by the Air Ambulance and he is described as having serious, potentially life-changing injuries.

Sergeant Simon Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for witnesses.

He said: “I am urging anybody who may have been travelling along the A541 around the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact us.

“Our investigation is underway and anyone with information that could assist us is urged to get in touch with us immediately.”

“Anybody with information is urged to contact us via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 22000747914.”

