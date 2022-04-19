Win over Haverfordwest secures Cymru Premier League safety for Connah’s Quay Nomads

Connah’s Quay Nomads will remain in the top tier of Welsh football next season following a comfortable win on Easter Monday.

The Deesiders were hit with a huge 18 point deduction in March after being found guilty of fielding an ineligible player.

The points deduction meant the reigning champions faced the very real prospect of relegation.

Monday saw The Nomads beat Haverfordwest 3-0 in the penultimate fixture of the JD Cymru Premier Play-Off Conference thanks to a brace from Callum Morris and a stunner from Declan Poole.

The Nomads came into this game undefeated in Phase Two and have embraced the challenge put forward after Byron Harrison came up clutch in a recent draw against Barry as well as grabbing an assist and a goal in a huge victory over Cardiff Met on Good Friday which has kept up the fight for survival in the JD Cymru Premier.

After being six points adrift of safety at the beginning of Phase Two, an incredible unbeaten run has seen The Nomads fight back and earn the opportunity to potentially go top of the Play-Off Conference in seventh place.

Following the win Jay Catton, Nomads Techincal Director said the last few months had been the hardest he had “ever personally experienced.”

Jay said: “What a journey following (the) unjust 18 point deduction when (the) team had qualified for top 6 and were just two points from 2nd with 10 games to play!”

“Players (have) been different class in (the) face of adversity and deserve huge credit.”

“An incredible run in last 11 league games of season has seen 8 wins, 3 draws, 21 goals scored and only 1 goal conceded that being a penalty!”

Jay said he has had the “privilege and opportunity to be on first-team coaching staff Connah’s Quay Nomads FC for last 11 seasons.”

But he said, the “last few months been hardest ever personally experienced.”

“The fear and effect of relegation on fellow staff and families (has been) at the forefront of all minds, a pressure that becomes a huge burden no doubt to all clubs in a relegation battle.”

Jay said he was “so proud of how everyone at the club has handled the challenge and situation including players, staff, committee, volunteers and fans.”

“A challenge we all overcame together and the epitome of one club ethos.”

[Photo: NCM Media]