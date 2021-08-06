Wepre parkrun will return this month, the first time since the pandemic started

Parkrun will return to Wepre Park later this month for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Organisers have confirmed the popular event will return to the Connah’s Quay park on August 21.

Earlier today first minister Mark Drakeford said that Wales is on the ‘final lap of the pandemic’ and will move to alert level zero on Saturday.

It means there will be no legal limits on the number of people who can meet either in private homes in public places or at events.

Parkruns are held on Saturday mornings in parks and open spaces across the UK, they are described as a “positive, welcoming and inclusive experience where there is no time limit and no one finishes last. Everyone is welcome to come along, whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.”

Wepre parkrun has been taking place since May 2016, it – along with around 700 parkruns up and down the UK – was suspended in March 2020.

Wepre parkrun confirmed on its Facebook page the event will return on August 21.

Helen Hood, Head of Event Delivery, parkrun UK said:

“With an ever-increasing number of landowner permissions coming through, we are delighted to be able to announce that 5k events in Wales will restart from Saturday 21 August.”

“Whilst we won’t be in a position to return all events across the country on the same day, based on the evidence and insight so far from reopening more than 1,400 events around the world, we are comfortable that events will not be overwhelmed by significantly-increased attendances.”

“We currently have around 45% of 5k events with landowner permission to restart in Wales, and proactive conversations remain ongoing with the rest. We are in the process of informing event teams of their current position and we are confident that the number of events with landowner permission to return will increase further over the next two weeks.”